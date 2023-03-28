Zac Dalpe Bobbleheads Highlight Saturday's Fan Appreciation Night
March 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
A Zac Dalpe bobblehead giveaway to the first 1,500 fans highlights festivities for the Charlotte Checkers' Fan Appreciation Night that will take place this Saturday, April 1.
The bobblehead, presented by Novant Health, honors the popular Checkers captain who recently signed a two-year contract extension. Fans hoping to receive a bobblehead are encouraged to arrive early as supplies are limited. Bojangles Coliseum doors open at 5 p.m., which is one hour prior to the 6 p.m. puck drop against the Springfield Thunderbirds.
Other promotions for the game include a Family Night ticket offer with savings of 40 percent when purchasing at least four tickets online through this link. Several mascots will also be in attendance to celebrate Chubby's birthday.
Fan Appreciation Night caps off the final week of the 2022-23 regular season. The week's other promotions include a Winning Wednesday on March 29 that features $1 beer and a free ticket to the April 1 game if the Checkers win. The game on Friday, March 31, has available $11 tickets courtesy of Piedmont Natural Gas that can also be purchased online at charlottecheckers.com.
