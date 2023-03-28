Blackhawks Recall Vlasic from Rockford

March 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Alex Vlasic from the Rockford IceHogs.

Vlasic, 21, has appeared in 52 games with the IceHogs during the 2022-23 campaign, recording 17 points (2G, 15A). He skated in 15 games with the Blackhawks during the 2021-22 season, registering two points (1G, 1A). The defenseman notched his first NHL goal on April 20, 2022 at Arizona.

The IceHogs play next on Friday, Mar. 31 at 7:00 p.m. against the Laval Rocket at the BMO Center.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.