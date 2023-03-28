Blackhawks Recall Vlasic from Rockford
March 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Alex Vlasic from the Rockford IceHogs.
Vlasic, 21, has appeared in 52 games with the IceHogs during the 2022-23 campaign, recording 17 points (2G, 15A). He skated in 15 games with the Blackhawks during the 2021-22 season, registering two points (1G, 1A). The defenseman notched his first NHL goal on April 20, 2022 at Arizona.
The IceHogs play next on Friday, Mar. 31 at 7:00 p.m. against the Laval Rocket at the BMO Center.
