Toronto Marlies Host Hershey Bears in Wednesday Morning Matchup
March 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies host the Hershey Bears on Wednesday morning in their final school day matchup of the season.
The two teams last met on March 3rd when the Marlies lost 4-3. Currently, both teams are level on points with 85 each, however Toronto sits fourth overall in the league with a 40-19-3-2 record, while Hershey sits close behind in fifth place with a 38-16-5-4 record on the season.
Both teams head into Wednesday's game with a loss. Toronto is coming off a 4-0 loss to the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday, while Hershey is coming off a 4-3 loss to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Sunday.
Currently, Toronto is just four points away from clinching the North Division title.
Players to look out for on the Marlies side include Logan Shaw who leads the team with 62 points (18G, 44A). On the Bears side, Mike Sgarbossa leads the way with 55 points (20G, 35A).
Puck drop is at 11:00am on the Toronto Maple Leafs app and AHLTV.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2023
- Playoff Push Hits Home Ice this Friday and Saturday - Bakersfield Condors
- Toronto Marlies Host Hershey Bears in Wednesday Morning Matchup - Toronto Marlies
- Hogs to Celebrate Rockford Hockey Club on Sunday - Rockford IceHogs
- Griffins Release St. Cyr from ATO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 29, No. 24 - Syracuse Crunch
- Chicago Blackhawks Summer Camps Back in Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Bears Face Marlies, Monsters on the Road - Hershey Bears
- Texas Stars Sign Canisius Forward Keaton Mastrodonato - Texas Stars
- Zac Dalpe Bobbleheads Highlight Saturday's Fan Appreciation Night - Charlotte Checkers
- Griffins Enter Three-Game Week Eight Points out of Playoffs - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Blackhawks Recall Vlasic from Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Preds Recall McCarron, Gravel - Milwaukee Admirals
- Three-Game Week Culminates in Old Forge Pizza Night on April 1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Soaring into San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Griffins Sign Carter Mazur to ATO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Penguins Sign Justin Lee to AHL Contract - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Homestand Highlighted by Handpainted Jerseys and Four-Legged Fans - Cleveland Monsters
- Detroit Recalls Taro Hirose from Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Marlies Stories
- Toronto Marlies Host Hershey Bears in Wednesday Morning Matchup
- Toronto Marlies Host Cleveland Monsters in 2nd Half of Home-And-Home
- Toronto Marlies Visit the Cleveland Monsters in First Half of Back-To-Back
- Toronto Marlies Host the Milwaukee Admirals in Midweek Matchup
- Toronto Marlies Sign Defenceman Jonny Tychonick