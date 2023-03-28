Toronto Marlies Host Hershey Bears in Wednesday Morning Matchup

The Toronto Marlies host the Hershey Bears on Wednesday morning in their final school day matchup of the season.

The two teams last met on March 3rd when the Marlies lost 4-3. Currently, both teams are level on points with 85 each, however Toronto sits fourth overall in the league with a 40-19-3-2 record, while Hershey sits close behind in fifth place with a 38-16-5-4 record on the season.

Both teams head into Wednesday's game with a loss. Toronto is coming off a 4-0 loss to the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday, while Hershey is coming off a 4-3 loss to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Sunday.

Currently, Toronto is just four points away from clinching the North Division title.

Players to look out for on the Marlies side include Logan Shaw who leads the team with 62 points (18G, 44A). On the Bears side, Mike Sgarbossa leads the way with 55 points (20G, 35A).

Puck drop is at 11:00am on the Toronto Maple Leafs app and AHLTV.

