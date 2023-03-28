Chicago Blackhawks Summer Camps Back in Rockford

Chicago Blackhawks Summer Campsare back in Rockford, June 26-30 at Riverview Ice Arena!

Blackhawks camps feature experienced and highly skilled coaches, including Blackhawks alumni, to help your son or daughter learn from the very best in the business.

The sessions will be geared toward skills such as power skating, edgework, agility, puck handling and shooting. Participants will also work on team skills in 1v1, 2v2 and scrimmages. On the last day of camp each week (Friday), we play a variety of games -- a fun day for parents and siblings to come watch.

Any amount of experience is welcome! However, to maximize each child's experience, he or she may be asked to skate in a different age group depending on skill level.

Camps will run each day from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Learn more and register now at Blackhawks.com/Camps.

