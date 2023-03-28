Detroit Recalls Taro Hirose from Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday recalled right wing Taro Hirose from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Hirose has a team-high 54 points (15-39-54) in 64 games with the Griffins this season and his 20 power-play assists are tied for seventh in the AHL. The former Michigan State Spartan has continued to climb the Griffins' all-time assist leaderboard, and with 122 assists he now is tied for sixth in franchise history with Nathan Paetsch. Throughout 187 games with Grand Rapids, the Calgary, Alberta, native has 162 points (40-122-162) and 40 penalty minutes. Hirose will look to make his NHL season debut with the Red Wings after totaling one goal and three helpers in 15 outings a year ago with Detroit. The 26-year-old has competed in 57 NHL games throughout parts of four campaigns and has notched 20 points (4-16-20) and 12 penalty minutes. Hirose has spent his entire four-year career within the Red Wings' organization after signing with Detroit as an undrafted free agent out of college in 2019.

