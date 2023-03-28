Texas Stars Sign Canisius Forward Keaton Mastrodonato
March 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the club signed forward Keaton Mastrodonato to an amateur tryout agreement.
Mastrodonato, 22, completed a four-year career at Canisius College last Thursday in the regional semifinals of the NCAA Tournament. He captained the Golden Griffins to the Atlantic Hockey Association tournament championship and posted 36 points (16-20--36) in 42 games as a senior.
In 123 college games during his four seasons at Canisius, Mastrodonato compiled 97 points (46-51--97) and led the team in scoring three consecutive seasons. He was a Hobey Baker Award candidate in 2020-21 and 2021-22, named to the AHA All-Conference Team in 2020-21 (first team), 2021-22 (second team) and 2022-23 (third team). Mastrodonato was also selected to the AHA All-Academic Team twice and named the AHA Student-Athlete of the Year in 2020-21 and 2021-22.
The 6-foot, 210-pound native of Powell River, British Columbia was originally undrafted after playing two seasons for the Alberni Valley Bulldogs in the British Columbia Hockey League.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
