Playoff Push Hits Home Ice this Friday and Saturday

The Condors host Tucson for two big games in the playoff push Friday and Saturday nights! Great seats start at just $12 for both games.

FRIDAY - $2 BEER NIGHT

Enjoy $2 beers featuring Michelob Ultra and Bud Light Seltzer from doors open through the end of the first intermission presented by La Caliente 96.9 FM

SATURDAY - HERO NIGHT

MeetMarvel's own Black Panther and Star-Lord, who will be available on the concourse throughout the night for pictures

Condors365 Members are invited for an exclusive meet and greet to get an update on the team and the playoff excitement from Condors General Manager Keith Gretzky from 6-6:30 p.m. in the Michelob Ultra Lounge

Presented by Eyewitness News, ALT 106.1 KRAB Radio, and Dignity Health

