Playoff Push Hits Home Ice this Friday and Saturday
March 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Condors host Tucson for two big games in the playoff push Friday and Saturday nights! Great seats start at just $12 for both games.
FRIDAY - $2 BEER NIGHT
Enjoy $2 beers featuring Michelob Ultra and Bud Light Seltzer from doors open through the end of the first intermission presented by La Caliente 96.9 FM
SATURDAY - HERO NIGHT
MeetMarvel's own Black Panther and Star-Lord, who will be available on the concourse throughout the night for pictures
Condors365 Members are invited for an exclusive meet and greet to get an update on the team and the playoff excitement from Condors General Manager Keith Gretzky from 6-6:30 p.m. in the Michelob Ultra Lounge
Presented by Eyewitness News, ALT 106.1 KRAB Radio, and Dignity Health
