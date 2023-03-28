Penguins Sign Justin Lee to AHL Contract

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed defenseman Justin Lee to an American Hockey League contract for the 2023-24 season. Lee will join the Penguins immediately on an amateur tryout agreement.

Lee, 23, just wrapped up a four-year collegiate hockey career at the University of Denver. Lee and the Pioneers captured the NCAA National Championship in 2022, a season in which Lee produced a career-best 16 points (3G-13A). This year, the Waskada, Manitoba native captained Denver and generated a career-high six goals from the blueline. He also topped the team with a plus-30 rating.

Lee was named Denver's Keith Magnuson Best Defensive Player in 2021-22 and was also a finalist for NCHC Defensive Defenseman of the Year.

