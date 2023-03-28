Griffins Sign Carter Mazur to ATO

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday signed forward Carter Mazur to an amateur tryout.

Mazur was selected with the 70th overall pick by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. The 20-year-old on Tuesday also signed to a three-year entry-level contract by the Red Wings, beginning in the 2023-24 campaign. Mazur completed his sophomore season at the University of Denver this year, compiling 37 points (22-15-37) in 40 games with his 22 goals tied for fifth in the NCAA. During the 2021-22 campaign, the 6-foot forward won the NCAA national title with Denver when he contributed with 14 goals and 24 assists in 41 contests. Mazur was also named the NCHC Rookie of the Year in 2022 and garnered a spot on the NCHC All-Rookie Team. At the 2022 World Junior Championship, Mazur totaled seven points (5-2-7) in five appearances for Team USA and was named as a top three player on the roster. The Jackson, Mich., native skated in three USHL seasons and notched 58 points (26-32-58) in 98 outings.

