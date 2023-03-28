Sam Ersson Recalled to Flyers

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled goaltender Sam Ersson from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on emergency conditions, according to Interim General Manager, Daniel Briere. Flyers goaltender Carter Hart is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Ersson, 23, is 21-14-1, 2.70, .904 with the Phantoms this season. With the Philadelphia Flyers this year, Ersson is 6-1-0, 3.07, .898. On February 20, The Falun, Sweden native became just the eighth goalie in NHL history to begin a career with a 6-0-0 mark after a 32-save performance against the Calgary Flames.

Ersson's first recall in December and January included his first NHL win on December 31, 2022 at the Los Angeles Kings and also his first NHL shutout on January 9, 2023 at Buffalo. Since his first NHL recall, Ersson has gone 12-6-0 with the Phantoms and also 6-1-0 with the Flyers for a combined 18-7-0 record. He recorded his first AHL shutout on February 11 recording 15 saves in a 3-0 win against the Bridgeport Islanders. In his most recent outing, Ersson was outstanding when he had a career-high 37 saves in a 4-3 shootout win at the Hershey Bears on Sunday.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return to action this weekend with home games against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday and Saturday at PPL Center.

