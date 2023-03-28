Three-Game Week Culminates in Old Forge Pizza Night on April 1
March 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
Weekly Rewind
Saturday, Mar. 25 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Lehigh Valley 3 (OT)
The Penguins and Phantoms engaged in a neck-and-neck game that ended with Lehigh Valley taking the extra point 37 seconds into overtime. Drake Caggiula opened the scoring three minutes into the game, and Josh Maniscalco added his first AHL goal at 5:44 of the second period.
Sunday, Mar. 26 - PENGUINS 1 vs. Hartford 5
Hartford scored 16 seconds into the night and didn't look back. Jonathan Gruden delivered the Penguins' only goal with a man-advantage marker midway through the third period, but no comeback was in the cards against the Wolf Pack.
The Week Ahead
Wednesday, Mar. 29 - PENGUINS vs. Providence
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton takes on Providence for the fifth time this season and for the last time at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. The Bruins have already clinched a spot in the playoffs and are looking to lock up the East's top seed by continuing their seven-game winning streak.
Friday, Mar. 31 - PENGUINS at Lehigh Valley
The Penguins wrap up their season series with the Phantoms by paying one final visit to PPL Center. Lehigh Valley has the narrow edge in the series, winning six of the previous 11 matchups, but the road team is 7-2-0-2 (.727) in those games.
Saturday, Apr. 1 - PIZZAS vs. Syracuse
On Saturday, the Penguins will change their name to the Old Forge Pizzas in honor of the Northeast Pennsylvania delicacy. The Pizzas' arrival also comes with special, one-night-only logos, uniforms and merchandise. All three games between Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Syracuse this season have been decided by one goal, with each of those narrow decisions going to the Crunch.
Ice Chips
- Since Jan. 28, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has the No. 1 power play in the AHL at 27.8%.
- Drake Caggiula has 10 points (6G-4A) in his last nine games.
- Jonathan Gruden has six points (3G-3A) in his last five games
- Caggiula has scored first to start a game seven times this season, tied for the third-most opening goals in the league.
- Of Taylor Gauthier's 16 AHL starts, eight of those games have reached overtime.
- On Tuesday, the Penguins signed defenseman and University of Denver captain Justin Lee to an AHL contract for 2023-24. Lee will join the Penguins immediately on an ATO.
DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%
1. Providence 63 39 14 8 2 88 .698
2. Hershey 63 38 16 5 4 85 .675
3. Charlotte 63 35 22 3 3 76 .603
4. Springfield 63 33 23 2 5 73 .579
5. Lehigh Valley 64 33 25 3 3 72 .563
6. Bridgeport 63 30 25 7 1 68 .540
7. Hartford 64 28 25 4 7 67 .523
8. PENGUINS 63 25 27 6 5 61 .484
TEAM LEADERS
SKATERS GP G A PTS
Alex Nylander^ 54 25 25 50
Valtteri Puustinen 63 21 28 49
Drake Caggiula 57 18 29 47
Filip Hållander 42 11 22 33
Tyler Sikura 62 8 22 30
GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts
Dustin Tokarski 30 12-12-5 2.53 .915 1
Taylor Gauthier* 18 7-3-5 2.67 .908 0
Filip Lindberg* 19 6-11-1 3.13 .896 0
* = rookie
^ = currently with Pittsburgh
UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Wed, Mar. 29 Providence Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.
Fri, Mar. 31 Lehigh Valley PPL Center 7:05 p.m.
Sat, Apr. 1 Syracuse Mohegan Sun Arena 6:05 p.m.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
Sun, Mar. 26 (LW) Jordan Frasca Reassigned by PIT from WHL
Sun, Mar. 26 (D) Louie Roehl Signed to PTO
Sun, Mar. 26 (G) Tommy Nappier Reassigned to WHL
Tue, Mar. 28 (D) Justin Lee Signed to ATO
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2023
- Chicago Blackhawks Summer Camps Back in Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Bears Face Marlies, Monsters on the Road - Hershey Bears
- Texas Stars Sign Canisius Forward Keaton Mastrodonato - Texas Stars
- Zac Dalpe Bobbleheads Highlight Saturday's Fan Appreciation Night - Charlotte Checkers
- Griffins Enter Three-Game Week Eight Points out of Playoffs - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Blackhawks Recall Vlasic from Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Preds Recall McCarron, Gravel - Milwaukee Admirals
- Three-Game Week Culminates in Old Forge Pizza Night on April 1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Soaring into San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Griffins Sign Carter Mazur to ATO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Penguins Sign Justin Lee to AHL Contract - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Homestand Highlighted by Handpainted Jerseys and Four-Legged Fans - Cleveland Monsters
- Detroit Recalls Taro Hirose from Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Three-Game Week Culminates in Old Forge Pizza Night on April 1
- Penguins Sign Justin Lee to AHL Contract
- Penguins Lose to Wolf Pack
- Pens Swap Frasca for Nappier with Wheeling, Sign Roehl to PTO
- Penguins Stunned in Overtime on Star Wars Night, Lose 3-2