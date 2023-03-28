Three-Game Week Culminates in Old Forge Pizza Night on April 1

Weekly Rewind

Saturday, Mar. 25 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Lehigh Valley 3 (OT)

The Penguins and Phantoms engaged in a neck-and-neck game that ended with Lehigh Valley taking the extra point 37 seconds into overtime. Drake Caggiula opened the scoring three minutes into the game, and Josh Maniscalco added his first AHL goal at 5:44 of the second period.

Sunday, Mar. 26 - PENGUINS 1 vs. Hartford 5

Hartford scored 16 seconds into the night and didn't look back. Jonathan Gruden delivered the Penguins' only goal with a man-advantage marker midway through the third period, but no comeback was in the cards against the Wolf Pack.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Mar. 29 - PENGUINS vs. Providence

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton takes on Providence for the fifth time this season and for the last time at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. The Bruins have already clinched a spot in the playoffs and are looking to lock up the East's top seed by continuing their seven-game winning streak.

Friday, Mar. 31 - PENGUINS at Lehigh Valley

The Penguins wrap up their season series with the Phantoms by paying one final visit to PPL Center. Lehigh Valley has the narrow edge in the series, winning six of the previous 11 matchups, but the road team is 7-2-0-2 (.727) in those games.

Saturday, Apr. 1 - PIZZAS vs. Syracuse

On Saturday, the Penguins will change their name to the Old Forge Pizzas in honor of the Northeast Pennsylvania delicacy. The Pizzas' arrival also comes with special, one-night-only logos, uniforms and merchandise. All three games between Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Syracuse this season have been decided by one goal, with each of those narrow decisions going to the Crunch.

Ice Chips

- Since Jan. 28, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has the No. 1 power play in the AHL at 27.8%.

- Drake Caggiula has 10 points (6G-4A) in his last nine games.

- Jonathan Gruden has six points (3G-3A) in his last five games

- Caggiula has scored first to start a game seven times this season, tied for the third-most opening goals in the league.

- Of Taylor Gauthier's 16 AHL starts, eight of those games have reached overtime.

- On Tuesday, the Penguins signed defenseman and University of Denver captain Justin Lee to an AHL contract for 2023-24. Lee will join the Penguins immediately on an ATO.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Providence 63 39 14 8 2 88 .698

2. Hershey 63 38 16 5 4 85 .675

3. Charlotte 63 35 22 3 3 76 .603

4. Springfield 63 33 23 2 5 73 .579

5. Lehigh Valley 64 33 25 3 3 72 .563

6. Bridgeport 63 30 25 7 1 68 .540

7. Hartford 64 28 25 4 7 67 .523

8. PENGUINS 63 25 27 6 5 61 .484

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Alex Nylander^ 54 25 25 50

Valtteri Puustinen 63 21 28 49

Drake Caggiula 57 18 29 47

Filip Hållander 42 11 22 33

Tyler Sikura 62 8 22 30

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Dustin Tokarski 30 12-12-5 2.53 .915 1

Taylor Gauthier* 18 7-3-5 2.67 .908 0

Filip Lindberg* 19 6-11-1 3.13 .896 0

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Mar. 29 Providence Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Fri, Mar. 31 Lehigh Valley PPL Center 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Apr. 1 Syracuse Mohegan Sun Arena 6:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Sun, Mar. 26 (LW) Jordan Frasca Reassigned by PIT from WHL

Sun, Mar. 26 (D) Louie Roehl Signed to PTO

Sun, Mar. 26 (G) Tommy Nappier Reassigned to WHL

Tue, Mar. 28 (D) Justin Lee Signed to ATO

