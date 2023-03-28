Monsters Homestand Highlighted by Handpainted Jerseys and Four-Legged Fans

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters are proud to host University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Night on Saturday, April 1, at 6:00 p.m. and Pucks and Paws presented by Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District on Sunday, April 2, at noon against the Hershey Bears at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The team will begin the weekend with University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Night which will include moments of recognition for children who have become part of the UH Rainbow family, and the hardworking staff at the hospital. Dropping the puck on Saturday will be President of UH Rainbow Babies & Children's and MacDonald Women's hospitals Patricia DePompei, RN, MSN.

"Thanks to the Cleveland Monsters, we look forward to an evening of celebration and recognition for our patients, their families, and our outstanding caregivers," said DePompei, who also serves as the Rainbow Babies & Children's Foundation Chair in Leadership and Innovation. "Our sole mission is to provide extraordinary health care, and an important element of our work is thoughtful community partnerships with organizations like the Monsters equally dedicated to those we serve."

Over 100 people from the hospital's Iris S. and Bert L. Wolstein's HOPE (healthy outcome, positive energy) group will enjoy a pregame dinner together and a postgame skate in addition to attending the game. Additionally, fans can support UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital by joining a pregame event at Whistle & Keg starting at 4:00 p.m. during which 15% of each customer's bill will be donated back to the hospital.

The Monsters will be wearing specialty jerseys during the game with nameplates uniquely designed by children hospitalized in UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital featuring each player's nickname. The jerseys will be available to bid on in an extended auction from Friday at noon until Saturday at 8:30 p.m. throughDASH, with the proceeds benefitting UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital. In addition to the jersey auction, both teams will use commemorative pucks during warmups which will then be available to purchase through DASH starting at 6:00 p.m. while supplies last.

Prior to Saturday's game, the Monsters will host the Jessie Rees Foundation's Mobile JoyFactory, allowing an opportunity for the Monsters staff members and fans to spend an hour filling 300 64 oz. plastic JoyJars filled with fun games, toys, and activities, which are then distributed to Children's Hospitals, Ronald McDonald Houses and pediatric oncology clinics nationwide. The Jessie Rees Foundation was a recipient of a $16,852 grant from the Monsters Community Foundation earlier this year and more information on the event can be found here.

The Monsters Team Shop will be supporting the cause with a Hockey Doodle Collection including sweatshirts and t-shirts in adult and kid sizing. A portion of the proceeds will go back to UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital and will be available both in store and at MonstersTeamShop.com while supplies last.

Additionally, Saturday's game marks the beginning of National Adaptive Sports Month, which will be highlighted throughout the game, while the Cleveland Monsters Sled Hockey Team will compete in an intermission scrimmage.

Sunday brings the return of Pucks and Paws presented by Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District, where fans can bring their furry friends along to the game for $6 with proceeds benefitting the Cleveland APL. The Cleveland APL, Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter, and City Dogs will be on-site during the game along with dogs available for adoption. Fans can also visit with NEORSD, Lorenzo's Dog Training, VCA Great Lakes Veterinary Specialists, Awesome Paws Pet Salon, Paws in the Land and MedVet on the concourse. Dog and human tickets are available, along with more information about the game, at clevelandmonsters.com/paws. Sunday is also a Monsters Family Day presented by Castaway Bay featuring $6 Kids Meal deals, including a hot dog, Pepsi product, and chips.

