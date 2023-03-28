Preds Recall McCarron, Gravel
March 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled forward Michael McCarron and defenseman Kevin Gravel from Milwaukee.
McCarron has two points (1g-1a), 24 penalty minutes and has won 58.3 percent of his faceoffs in 22 games for Nashville this season. He scored his first goal of 2022-23 on Oct. 27 vs. St. Louis and added his first assist three games later on Nov. 3 at Calgary. At the AHL level, McCarron has appeared in 16 games for the Admirals, recording six points (2g-4a), five of which came during a three-game point streak from March 1-4 (1g-4a).
Gravel has appeared in 18 games with Nashville this season, registering an assist on Feb. 19 at Minnesota while adding 18 blocked shots and 18 hits. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound blueliner has also played in 48 games for the Admirals in 2022-23, recording 13 points (2g-11a) and a +7 rating.
The Admirals conclude their five-game roadtrip Fri., Mar. 31 at Grand Rapids. The Admirals return home Sat., Apr. 1 to play host to Laval at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.
