Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 29, No. 24

March 28, 2023







The Crunch split four games in a busy six day stretch in Week 24.

Syracuse played in Rochester on Tuesday and grabbed a 3-2 shootout win over the Amerks. Gage Goncalves and Lucas Edmonds both scored in the shootout to secure the Crunch's second straight win after regulation. The Crunch then had their fourth three-in-three weekend; they lost the first two legs Friday in Utica and Saturday at home against Hershey. The weekend finale ended with a 6-1 home win over the Comets.

The Crunch are 31-24-5-3 and have 70 points, good for third place in the North Division. They trail the Comets by one point and lead the Americans by one point with three weekends remaining in the season.

TOP PERFORMERS

Defenseman Jack Thompson rattled off assists in the first three games of the week to tie for the team lead with four points. It marked his first career three-game scoring streak of his pro career.

Thompson, 21, has 19 points (6g, 13a) in 62 games during his rookie campaign. He was a third round pick, 93rd overall, by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

***

Forward Lucas Edmonds continued his dominance over the Comets, adding another four points to his ledger in Week 24. He scored the Crunch's first goal in their loss at Utica on Friday, then put together a three-point game (2g, 1a) in their win over the Comets on Sunday.

Edmonds has feasted on the Comets this season, producing nine goals and 10 points in just seven games. Overall, the rookie ranks fifth on the team with his 15 goals. He leads all first-year players on the Crunch with 25 points in 43 games.

***

Alex Barré-Boulet snapped an eight-game goal drought to score his 20th goal of the season in the weekend finale against the Comets. It's the third time in his career that he has reached 20 goals in the AHL (2018-19 and 2019-20).

Barré-Boulet ranks third in the league with 71 points (20g, 51a) in 60 games. He is 11 points shy of the Crunch's single season record (82, Carter Verhaeghe). With 105 career Crunch goals, Barré-Boulet is two away from tying the all-time franchise record (Mark Hartigan).

UPCOMING WEEK

Friday, March 31 vs. Belleville | 7p.m. The Crunch finish off their season series with the Belleville Senators Friday at Upstate Medical University Arena. It's an important game for both teams as the push for playoff positions in the North Division continues. The Senators enter the week with 62 points, and are officially in seventh place, but are only one point out of a playoff spot. The Senators lead the season series with three wins to the Crunch's two.

Saturday, April 1 at W-B/Scranton | 6:05 p.m. The Crunch continue their three-in-three weekend with a series finale against the Penguins. The Crunch have won all three meetings against the Penguins, but each win has been by just one goal. The Penguins are seven points out of a playoff spot as the week begins.

Sunday, April 2 at Utica | 3 p.m.

The weekend ends with a trip to Utica to face the Comets for the 12th time in their 14-game season series. After splitting games last week, the Crunch are 7-3-1-0 versus the Comets and can clinch the season series with a win. Including Sunday, the teams will meet twice in Utica and once in Syracuse to close the season series. They are separated by just one points in the North Division standings.

WEEK 24 RESULTS

Tuesday, March 21 | Game 60 at Rochester | W, 3-2 (SO)

Syracuse 1 0 1 0 1 - 3 Shots: 8-7-10-0-1-26 PP: 0/2

Rochester 0 1 1 0 0 - 2 Shots: 5-10-8-6-0-29 PP: 1/3

1st Period-Ryfors 21 (Jones, Thompson), 13:24. 3rd Period-Finley 8 (Carlile), 10:36. Shootout-Syracuse 2 (Goncalves G, Edmonds G), Rochester 1 (Kulich NG, Jobst G, Rousek NG). . . . Lagace 14-11-6 (29 shots-27 saves) A-3,970

Friday, March 24 | Game 61 at Utica | L, 4-3

Syracuse 1 0 2 - 3 Shots: 10-9-8-27 PP: 0/2

Utica 1 2 1 - 4 Shots: 10-5-5-20 PP: 1/3

1st Period-Edmonds 13 (Thompson, Fortier), 13:34. 3rd Period-Goncalves 10 (Myers, Dumont), 8:50. Koepke 6 (Thompson, Barré-Boulet), 19:01. . . . Lagace 14-12-6 (20 shots-16 saves) A-3,917

Saturday, March 25 | Game 62 vs. Hershey | L, 4-1

Hershey 1 1 2 - 4 Shots: 9-6-13-28 PP: 0/2

Syracuse 0 1 0 - 1 Shots: 9-14-11-34 PP: 0/2

2nd Period-Walcott 11 (Fortier, Thompson), 19:04. . . . Alnefelt 15-10-1 (27 shots-24 saves) A-6,230

Sunday, March 26 | Game 63 vs. Utica | W, 6-1

Utica 0 1 0 - 1 Shots: 7-12-13-32 PP: 1/2

Syracuse 3 2 1 - 6 Shots: 18-10-10-38 PP: 2/4

1st Period-Edmonds 14 (Robert, Day), 10:13. Robert 16 (Edmonds, Dumont), 15:57. Barré-Boulet 20 (Goncalves, Carrick), 18:37 (PP). 2nd Period-Koepke 7 (Walcott, Carlile), 11:49 (SH). Carrick 14 (Goncalves, Dumont), 13:01 (PP). 3rd Period-Edmonds 15 (Robert, Day), 7:09. . . . Alnefelt 16-10-1 (32 shots-31 saves) A-5,493

Category Average/Total AHL Rank (Prev)

Power Play 18.6% (38-for-204) T-15th (18th)

Penalty Kill 80.2% (199-for-248) 20th (17th)

Goals For 3.44 GFA (217) T-4th (T-4th)

Goals Against 3.22 GAA (203) T-20th (21st)

Shots For 31.86 SF/G (2007) 4th (4th)

Shots Against 29.86 SA/G (1881) 11th (12th)

Penalty Minutes 15.59 PIM/G (982) 6th (3rd)

Category Leader

Points 71 Barré-Boulet

Goals 21 Ryfors

Assists 51 Barré-Boulet

PIM 95 Walcott

Plus/Minus +25 Carlile

Wins 16 Alnefelt

GAA 2.49 Alnefelt

Save % .914 Alnefelt

North Division GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA PIM HOME ROAD LAST 10 STREAK S/O

1. x Toronto 64 40 19 3 2 85 0.664 209 194 813 19-11-0-2 21-8-3-0 3-5-1-1 0-3-1-1 3-2

2. Utica 64 31 24 6 3 71 0.555 188 194 724 15-9-3-3 16-15-3-0 5-4-0-1 0-1-0-1 1-3

3. Syracuse 63 31 24 5 3 70 0.556 217 203 982 16-10-5-1 15-14-0-2 4-5-1-0 1-0-0-0 3-3

4. Rochester 63 31 25 4 3 69 0.548 205 207 688 17-11-2-1 14-14-2-2 5-3-0-2 3-0-0-1 3-3

5. Cleveland 62 28 27 5 2 63 0.508 201 228 757 15-13-4-0 13-14-1-2 6-3-1-0 0-1-0-0 4-2

6. Laval 64 26 28 7 3 62 0.484 220 226 869 15-9-5-3 11-19-2-0 3-6-0-1 1-0-0-0 1-3

7. Belleville 64 27 29 6 2 62 0.484 203 231 1027 16-14-1-2 11-15-5-0 5-2-2-1 0-2-0-1 4-2

