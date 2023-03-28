Griffins Enter Three-Game Week Eight Points out of Playoffs

This Week's Games

GRIFFINS vs. Chicago Wolves // Wed., March 29 // 7 p.m. // Van Andel Arena

Listen: WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM at 6:45 p.m.

Watch: AHLTV

Season Series: 5-2-1-0 Overall, 2-1-1-0 Home. Ninth of 10 meetings overall, fifth of five at Van Andel Arena

All-Time Series: 96-83-2-8-3 Overall, 46-38-2-6-2 Home

NHL Affiliation: Carolina Hurricanes

Noteworthy: With a 5-2-1-0 record and only two games remaining in the season series, the Griffins will be above the 0.500 mark against Chicago for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign (8-2-0-0).

Promotion: Winning Wednesday presented by Michigan First Credit Union

GRIFFINS vs. Milwaukee Admirals // Fri., March 31 // 7 p.m. // Van Andel Arena

Listen: WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM at 7 p.m.

Watch: AHLTV and WXSP-TV

Season Series: 2-5-0-0 Overall, 1-2-0-0 Home. Eighth of eight meetings overall, fourth of four at Van Andel Arena

All-Time Series: 109-79-7-8-8 Overall, 58-37-2-3-3 Home

NHL Affiliation: Nashville Predators

Noteworthy: Milwaukee's power play ranks fifth on the circuit at 22.3% and its road power play is tied for 13th in the AHL at 20.0%.

Promotion: 2013 Calder Cup Celebration Game presented by University of Michigan Health-West

GRIFFINS at Rockford IceHogs // Sun., April 2 // 5 p.m. EDT // BMO Center

Listen: WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM at 4:45 p.m. EDT

Watch: AHLTV

Season Series: 3-3-0-0 Overall, 1-2-0-0 Road. Seventh of eight meetings overall, fourth of four at the BMO Center

All-Time Series: 61-41-9-11 Overall, 23-28-4-6 Road

NHL Affiliation: Chicago Blackhawks

Noteworthy: The IceHogs hold the final playoff spot in the Central Division with 69 points and nine games remaining. The Griffins are eight points behind Rockford with just eight games left.

Last Week's Results

Wed., March 22 // GRIFFINS 6 vs. Chicago 3 // 26-29-4-3 (59 pts., 0.476, 6th Central)

Fri., March 24 // GRIFFINS 4 at Iowa 3 (SO) // 27-29-4-3 (61 pts., 0.484, 6th Central)

Sat., March 25 // GRIFFINS 0 at Iowa 3 // 27-30-4-3 (61 pts., 0.477, T6th Central)

Last Week's Notes

Wednesday vs. Chicago (6-3 W) - The Griffins completed a stunning comeback in the final frame, scoring six goals to win 6-3 over the Wolves at Van Andel Arena. After trailing 2-0 entering the third, Danny O'Regan, Chase Pearson, Pontus Andreasson, Taro Hirose, Riley Sawchuk and Joel L'Esperance each lit the lamp to take the lead and eventually the win. Six goals in a home period was a franchise record for Grand Rapids after scoring five on 13 previous occasions. Dominik Shine tallied a career high three assists, pushing his season total to 10. O'Regan, who kicked off the rally, recorded his 15th point in 13 outings with a goal and a helper on Andreasson's game-tying tally. Charlie Curti made his AHL debut and added an assist to the scoresheet after Hirose deflected his pass into the back of the cage for the eventual game-winner. Recap | Highlights

Friday at Iowa (4-3 SOW) - The Griffins completed their second consecutive two-goal comeback when they defeated the Wild 4-3 in a shootout at Wells Fargo Arena. The Griffins trailed 3-1 late in the second period before Joel L'Esperance got them within one going into the third period. Pontus Andreasson's heroics with just five seconds left pushed the game to an eventual shootout where Danny O'Regan and L'Esperance capped off the night for Grand Rapids. With three helpers, Taro Hirose tied Nathan Paetsch for sixth on the franchise's all-time assist leaderboard with 122. L'Esperance added two points while O'Regan's power-play tally gave him nine points (4-5-9) in his last eight outings. John Lethemon garnered his first victory as a Griffin, saving 21 of 24 shots during regulation and both shootout attempts from the Wild. Grand Rapids moved within eight points of the Rockford IceHogs for the final playoff spot with nine games remaining. Recap | Highlights

Sunday vs. Milwaukee (1-3 L) - Wild's netminder Zane McIntyre closed the door on all 27 shots from the Griffins, as the home team took a 3-0 victory at Wells Fargo Arena. McIntyre has been a problem for the Griffins all season, as the eighth-year pro posted a 5-1-0 mark, a 2.15 goals against average and a 0.932 save percentage against Grand Rapids. The Griffins' penalty kill finished 4-for-4 but the Wild matched Grand Rapids with four kills of their own. Grand Rapids finished the season series against Iowa with a 3-5-1-1 record. The Griffins remain within eight points of the Rockford IceHogs for the final playoff spot in the Central Division. Recap | Highlights

Win Some, Lose Some: After enduring a season-high four-game winless streak from March 1-7, the Griffins battled back and enjoyed a four-game point streak (3-0-0-1) from March 10-16. However, Grand Rapids has won just two out of its last three contests but still has points in seven of its last 11 games (5-4-1-1). The Griffins are tied for sixth in the Central Division and are eight points out of a playoff spot with eight games remaining. Grand Rapids has points in 19 of its last 31 contests (14-12-3-2, 0.532). Since the new year, the Griffins have lost in regulation just 13 times through 35 games (16-13-3-3, 0.543).

Rewrite the Record Book: Taro Hirose has been known for his passing abilities throughout four seasons with the Griffins. The former Michigan State Spartan has continued to climb the Griffins' all-time assist leaderboard, and with 122 assists he now is tied for sixth in franchise history with Nathan Paetsch. He is eight helpers away from tying Derek King for fifth in franchise history. Hirose is as consistent as they come, as he has had at least 22 assists in each AHL campaign in his career. The Calgary, Alberta, native has totaled a team-leading 39 helpers in 64 games this year. In addition, his 20 power-play assists this season are tied for seventh in the AHL. Hirose also leads the roster with 54 points (15-39-54) in 64 appearances. Hirose was recalled by the Red Wings on Tuesday.

Danny Boy: Danny O'Regan is starting to find a rhythm with the Griffins after joining the team on Dec. 19. After exploding for three points (2-1-3) in his Griffins debut, O'Regan had just three points in his next 12 games from Dec. 28-Feb. 15. However, the German-born forward enjoyed a five-game point streak (2-5-7) from Feb. 24-March 4 and now has nine points (4-5-9) in his last nine outings. O'Regan also has 19 points in his last 18 games (8-11-19).

Jumping for Joel: In his first year as a Griffin, Joel L'Esperance leads the team in goals with 23 and is tied for second on the roster with 43 points. L'Esperance has lit the lamp in two of the past three games and needs seven more tallies to tie his career high set during the 2018-19 season with Texas (30 goals). The Brighton, Mich., native is also just six points from tying his career-high mark from the 2021-22 campaign (49 points). Throughout 247 AHL contests, L'Esperance has amassed 179 points (103-76-179) and 134 penalty minutes.

