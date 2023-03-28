Hogs to Celebrate Rockford Hockey Club on Sunday

March 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs will help kick off the Rockford Hockey Club's50th Anniversary Season during Sunday's game at 4 p.m. against the Grand Rapids Griffins at the BMO Center.

During Sunday's game, the Hogs will wear special jerseys based on the original designs of the Rockford Hockey Club's jerseys that debuted nearly 50 years ago. A select number of the limited edition game-worn jerseys will be available on the DASH auction app with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Rockford Hockey Club.

Two Rockford Hockey Club jerseys will also be included in the Culver's Jersey Raffle during the game. The remaining jerseys will be auctioned off at a later date. A limited number of commemorative co-branded IceHogs/Rockford Hockey Club T-shirts will also be available at Oink Outfitters throughout Sunday's game with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Rockford Hockey Club.

"The Rockford Hockey Club is proud to celebrate the club's 50th anniversary while partnering with the Rockford IceHogs," said Club President Jordan Tuminaro. "The RHC has been a community-based, steady-growing youth hockey club since 1973 while helping players find their love of the game. We look forward to introducing this great sport to players for the next 50 years and beyond."

All nine Rockford Hockey Club teams that competed during the 2022-23 season will be honored during the game on Sunday.

The Rockford Hockey Club provides a competitive hockey experience for 8U through 18U skaters. The club will celebrate its 50th Anniversary Season in 2023-24 and strives to maintain a positive, fun learning environment for the developing skater and continue with the past success the Rockford Hockey Club has achieved, pursuing a high standard of ethics, organization, and competitiveness for the future of the Club through integrity, leadership, and responsibility with the focus on increased membership, successful fundraising, and committed/qualified coaching with the end result being quality play for all members.

In addition to the Rockford Hockey Club's 50th Anniversary celebration, Sunday brings the return of Pucks & Paws to the BMO Center. Admission is $5 per dog, and the first 1500 fans (with or without pets) will receive a dog bowl courtesy of Riverside Dental Center.

Sunday is also another Meijer Family Four-Pack Sunday. Families can enjoy four Upper Endzone tickets, one Meijer Goody Bag, four IceHogs Stadium Cups, and one Pizza Voucher

The IceHogs will host a Postgame Skate with IceHogs players after Sunday's game at the BMO Center. Fans need to bring their own skates to participate on the ice.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.