Your First Look at 2020 Schedule

August 30, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release





The New York-Penn League today announced the schedule for the 2020 season. The 20th season in Brooklyn Cyclones history will begin on Thursday, June 18th when the Cyclones take on the Staten Island Yankees on Coney Island.

Other highlights of the schedule include a contest with the Yankees following the Mermaid Parade on Saturday, June 20th as well as an Independence Day game against the Hudson Valley Renegades that will be followed by the world-famous Coney Island Fireworks Display.

The regular season comes to a close on Labor Day, September 7th with Brooklyn's final home game coming the day prior when they take on the Staten Island Yankees.

Game times will be finalized in the weeks ahead. Ticket information, as well as promotional info, for the 2020 season will be available in October at BrooklynCyclones.com.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from August 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.