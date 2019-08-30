Tigers Add Outfielder from GCL Tigers West

Norwich, CT- The Detroit Tigers have added Kerry Carpenter to the roster of the Short Season Class-A affiliate, Connecticut Tigers. Carpenter was drafted in the 19th-round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

The Connecticut Tigers play tonight in Burlington, Vermont against the Vermont Lake Monsters. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

