Tigers Add Outfielder from GCL Tigers West
August 30, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Connecticut Tigers News Release
Norwich, CT- The Detroit Tigers have added Kerry Carpenter to the roster of the Short Season Class-A affiliate, Connecticut Tigers. Carpenter was drafted in the 19th-round of the 2019 MLB Draft.
The Connecticut Tigers play tonight in Burlington, Vermont against the Vermont Lake Monsters. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.
The Connecticut Tigers are the New York-Penn League affiliate of the Detroit Tigers at Dodd Stadium in Norwich, Connecticut. 2019 individual game tickets, season memberships for "The Club", mini plans, and team merchandise are on sale now! The front office and box office are open daily from 9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday and can be accessed in person, online at www.cttigers.com, or by calling (860) 887-7962.
• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...
New York-Penn League Stories from August 30, 2019
- Tigers Add Outfielder from GCL Tigers West - Connecticut Tigers
- Robinson Cano in BKLYN Saturday - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Spinners Announce 2020 Schedule - Lowell Spinners
- Renegades Release 2020 Schedule - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Doubledays Release 2020 Schedule - Auburn Doubledays
- Your First Look at 2020 Schedule - Brooklyn Cyclones
- New York-Penn League Announces 2020 Season Schedule - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Scrappers Schedule Set for 2020 Season - Mahoning Valley Scrappers
- Spikes Release 2020 Schedule, Season Seats Now on Sale - State College Spikes
- Cutters Release 2020 Schedule - Williamsport Crosscutters
- Doubledays Fall, 7-1, to Crosscutters - Auburn Doubledays
- Post-Season Tickets on Sale September 3 - West Virginia Black Bears
- Sogard Socks Yanks - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Tigers Spilt Doubleheader with Vermont - Connecticut Tigers
- Vermont Splits With 3-2 Walkoff Win In Game Two - Vermont Lake Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.