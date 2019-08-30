Robinson Cano in BKLYN Saturday

The New York Mets have announced that eight-time All-Star Robinson Cano will join the Cyclones on Saturday as part of his MLB Rehab Assignment. Coincidentally, the Cyclones will take on the Staten Island Yankees, the team that Robinson played for in 2001 and 2002. Game time is 6:00 PM with gates opening at 4:00 PM.

Cano was diagnosed with a torn hamstring on August 5th and placed on the IL at that time. In 86 games with the Mets this season, Cano is batting .252 (82-325) with 10 home runs and 32 RBI.

With four games left in the regular season, the Cyclones are currently tied with the Aberdeen IronBirds for the Wild Card and are 1.0 game behind the Hudson Valley Renegades for the McNamara Division crown.

The first 2,000 fans in attendance at Saturday's game will receive a Polar Bear Pete Alonso Bobblehead and Polar Bear t-shirt.

