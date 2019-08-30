Post-Season Tickets on Sale September 3

August 30, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - West Virginia Black Bears News Release





GRANVILLE, W.Va. - As summer ends and the regular season closes, we are looking ahead to fall and post-season baseball! The playoff race is heating up in the Pinckney Division, and the Black Bears are battling for first place in the division with five games left to play. After the last home game against division-leading Batavia on Friday, West Virginia's regular season ends on September 2 with a four-game series at Mahoning Valley.

The New York-Penn League Playoffs consist of two best two-of-three games series that run September 4-11 - the Semi-Final Series and the NYPL Championship Series. Four teams make it to the post-season: three division champions and a Wild Card. Depending on final standings, there exists the potential of two games of each series hosted at Monongalia County Ballpark if the Black Bears qualify.

You can be there to cheer on West Virginia as we roll into September with the POST SEASON TICKETS on sale September 3 at 10 a.m.

POST SEASON TICKET PRICES

Premium (sections 103-107): $10

Reserved (sections 101, 102, 108, 109): $8

Standing Room ONLY: $7

SUITES

Suite 3 (50-person capacity): $1,075

Suite 2 (25-person capacity): $475

Suite 4 (15-person capacity with NO outdoor seating): $225

Homerun Porch (25-person capacity with ALL outdoor seating): $250

We continue to offer discounts for juniors and seniors, active military with ID and students with $7 reserved seats for each game. All suite rentals are on a first come, first served basis. Refunds will be issued for those who book suites or purchase tickets for games not played.

Don't miss out on an exciting post-season baseball experience at the ballpark! Tickets on sale online and in the box office on September 3. Call the ticket office at (304) 293-7653 or email tickets@westvirginiablackbears.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from August 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.