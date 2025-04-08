West Virginia Black Bears Announce 2025 Coaching Staff

April 8, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

West Virginia Black Bears News Release







The West Virginia Black Bears are excited to announce its coaching staff for the 2025 MLB Draft League season. Jonathan Nunnally will lead the Black Bears in their milestone 10th season at Kendrick Family Ballpark. Nunnally, a long-time major league hitting coach and former outfielder, becomes the seventh manager in team history.

The Bears begin their campaign on the road on June 4 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium against the Frederick Keys. West Virginia returns for the Home Opener on Tuesday, June 10, to battle the 2024 champions, the Williamsport Crosscutters.

"We're thrilled to have Jon as our manager this season," said Black Bears General Manager Leighann Sainato. "He's spent the last 30 years playing or coaching at the professional level, most recently with the [Altoona] Curve, so he understands the importance of mental and physical development in young athletes. I'm confident Jon will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Black Bears clubhouse."

In addition to Nunnally, Jay Jackson will make his coaching debut in his first year as the West Virginia pitching coach. Returning for a third season, bench coach Antonio Caballero rounds out the 2025 staff.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to develop [these young players]," Nunnally said. "You have to give respect to earn respect, and I want to earn their trust and help them grow as athletes. These are well-rounded young men. We're just giving them the experience of what it is to be a professional."

Nunnally most recently worked with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization as a hitting coach with the Curve, being named to the staff of former Black Bears manager Kieran Mattison in 2022, and Callix Crabbe in 2023.

After being drafted out of high school and declining, to attend Miami Dade College, the outfielder from Pelham, North Carolina, was taken in the third round of the 1992 MLB Draft by the Cleveland Indians (Guardians). Nunnally was then selected by the Kansas City Royals in December 1994's Rule 5 Draft. He had his major league debut against the New York Yankees the following season, memorably hitting a home run off right-handed pitcher Melido Perez in his first at-bat. Nunnally began his coaching career with the Indians in 2010, holding the position of hitting coach until June 2011. Since then, he has worked as a hitting coach or coordinator for the Toronto Blue Jays, Red Sox, Los Angeles Angels, and the Pirates.

Making his coaching debut is former MLB pitcher, Jay Jackson. The 37-year-old makes the jump into coaching after a 10-year professional playing career. Drafted out of Furman University in 2008, Jackson made his major league debut with the San Diego Padres in 2015, most recently playing for the Minnesota Twins. The righty from Greenville, South Carolina, joins the team after announcing his retirement from professional baseball in late March.

Joining Nunnally on staff is returning bench coach, Antonio Caballero. In his third season with the Black Bears, the Venezuelan native played a crucial role in leading the team to the 2023 MLB Draft League title. As a player, Caballero took the field for the single-A Hickory Crawdads - then a Pirates affiliate - before transitioning into scouting and player development.

Nunnally takes the helm from skipper, David Carpenter, who led the Black Bears to two winning seasons and captured the MLB Draft League title in 2023. Carpenter, who became the 2025 manager of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, finished his two seasons as the Black Bears manager with an 81-66 overall record.

The West Virginia Black Bears begin their fifth season in the MLB Draft League on June 4 in Frederick, returning for the Home Opener at Kendrick Family Ballpark on Tuesday, June 10. Opening Day features the first fireworks show of the season sponsored by WVU Medicine. For more information, visit www.WestVirginiaBlackBears.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from April 8, 2025

West Virginia Black Bears Announce 2025 Coaching Staff - West Virginia Black Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.