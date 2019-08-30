Scrappers Schedule Set for 2020 Season
August 30, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release
NILES, OH - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are excited to release their schedule for the 2020 season. The Scrappers will open the 2020 season at home on Wednesday, June 24 against the Auburn Doubledays. Opening Night festivities will be highlighted by a post-game fireworks show.
Additional highlights of the 2020 schedule include six Thursday Buck Nights with $1 general admission tickets, hot dogs and 12 oz. drinks and a total of seven fireworks nights at Eastwood Field.
The Scrappers, Class A Affiliate of the Cleveland Indians, play a 76 game schedule in the New York-Penn League, including 38 home games at Eastwood Field.
Ticket packages for the 2020 season are now on sale. For more information, contact the Scrappers Front Office at 330-505-0000 or visit www.mvscrappers.com for a complete schedule.
