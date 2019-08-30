New York-Penn League Announces 2020 Season Schedule

TROY, NY - The New York-Penn League announced their 2020 season schedule on Friday, and the Tri-City ValleyCats, an affiliate of the Houston Astros, will begin their campaign with a six-game road trip to Vermont and Connecticut from June 18 to 23.

The ValleyCats' home opener at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium is set for Wednesday, June 24 as they begin a six game homestand vs. the Williamsport Crosscuters (Phillies) June 24-26 and Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets) June 27-29.

The first homestand in July for the ValleyCats begins on Independence Day, as the 'Cats host the State College Spikes (Cardinals) July 4-6. Other homestands in July include three games against Williamsport (July 10-12), a four game series vs. the Mahoning Valley Scrappers (Indians) July 21-24, and three against the Vermont Lake Monsters (Athletics) July 28-30.

August at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium begins with four games against the Staten Island Yankees (New York Yankees) August 4-7, and includes three game home series' against the Lowell Spinners (Red Sox) August 11-13, Hudson Valley Renegades (Rays) August 19-21, Batavia Muckdogs (Marlins) August 22-24, and Aberdeen IronBirds (Orioles) August 28-30.

The ValleyCats conclude their 2020 season at home when they host the Vermont Lake Monsters on Labor Day weekend, Saturday, September 5 through Monday, September 7.

2020 ticket plans are on sale now, and current ticket plans holders can lock-in 2019 pricing by renewing their plans by September 30. For more information on ticket plans, call the Tri-City ValleyCats box office at 518-629-CATS (2287). The full 2020 ValleyCats schedule is available online at tcvalleycats.com, and is subject to change.

