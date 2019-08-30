Doubledays Release 2020 Schedule

AUBURN, NY - The Auburn Doubledays - Class-A Short Season affiliate of the Washington Nationals - are excited to announce the release of the 2020 New York Penn League schedule. In addition to playing our Pinckney Division opponents 40 times throughout the season, Auburn will play 36 interleague games, including 24 games against the Stedler Division and 12 games against the McNamara Division.

The season is set to kick off June 18 against the Batavia Muckdogs on the road, with the Doubledays' home opener on June 21 against the State College Spikes for a three-game set. Auburn will have a pair of six-game homestands on July 1-6 and August 11-16, and will conclude the season with a three-game homestand against the Muckdogs on September 5.

Of those 24 Stedler Division games, the Doubledays will battle the Vermont Lake Monsters 10 times over the course of the season, including seven at Leo Pinckney Field at Falcon Park. The Lake Monsters - Class-A Short Season affiliate of the Oakland Athletics - have not faced the Doubledays since the 2017 season and have not played Auburn more than three times in a season since 2011.

The Doubledays will also play nine games - six of them at home - against the Staten Island Yankees, Class-A Short Season affiliate of the New York Yankees. The Doubledays have not played the Yankees since 2016, and have not played multiple series against them since the 2015 season. Additionally, Auburn will play the farm team of another American League East powerhouse, the Boston Red Sox's Lowell Spinners, 11 times overall and four times at home.

"Interleague play gives fans the opportunity to get a taste of the whole league, and we're happy that we get to see some faces that we haven't had the opportunity to see in quite some time," said Doubledays general manager Adam Winslow. "Even though we know we have a lot of Yankees fans here in Auburn, we're still expecting our Doubledays fans to come out loud and proud to support their team."

Yankees and Red Sox mini plans will be available for the 2020 season, with additional information regarding the mini plans coming out shortly. For information about purchasing 2020 season tickets, contact our office by calling 315-255-2489 or emailing info@auburndoubledays.com. For future information about 2020 mini plans, follow us on Facebook (/OfficialAuburnDoubledays), Twitter (@doubledays), or Instagram (@AuburnDoubledays).

