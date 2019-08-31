Doubledays Split Series with Crosscutters After 8-6 Win

The Doubledays (28-45) rode a hot start to victory against the Crosscutters (31-42) on Friday, holding off a persistent Williamsport team, 8-6, to split the four-game series.

The Doubledays wasted little time knocking Williamsport starter Spencer Van Scoyoc out of the game. A leadoff triple by Cody Wilson and a subsequent single from Junior Martina gave Auburn the early advantage, and a hit-by-pitch kept the ball rolling. A passed ball sent both runners up 90 feet as two sacrifice hits scored both runners to cap off the first inning.

The second inning was more of the same for Van Scoyoc, who quickly fell behind and found himself with the bases loaded and only one out. Martina came up big with another RBI single and Jake Randa kept the line moving with an RBI single of his own to keep the bases loaded. Walking in Auburn's six-run of the night got Van Scoyoc the boot after only 1.1 IP, with his seventh run scoring from third on a 1-2 pitch from Gabriel Yanez.

But while the Doubledays offense was flying high, Auburn's pitching defense was struggling to keep up. Williamsport's Bryson Stott hit a double off of Doubledays starter Todd Peterson to leadoff the game and came around to score on a one-out single. Then, in the second inning, what should have been the second out of the game reached second base on a throwing error from Jose Sanchez and came around to score on a double. Jake Holmes lined an RBI single to center field to suddenly make it a three-run game.

The Crosscutters inched closer as Tyler Yankosky allowed solo runs in the fourth and fifth innings. But, now holding on to a one-run lead, Auburn's pitching seemed to finally settle down. Davis Moore assumed the pitching duties for the Doubledays in the sixth inning and promptly tossed two frames without a hit. Trey Turner twirled his fifth straight scoreless inning in the eighth before getting an insurance run - a leadoff homer from Landerson Pena - in the ninth.

Turner walked the first two batters in the bottom of the ninth but caught a break as Johan Rojas grounded into a double play. Hunter Hearn hit a long fly ball to center field but was caught by Wilson to end the game.

