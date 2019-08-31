Staten Island Outlasts Hudson Valley to Win Vital Rubber Game

August 31, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Staten Island Yankees News Release





STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-The Staten Island Yankees defeated the Hudson Valley Renegades 2-0 to win the rubber game of this three-game series at Richmond County Bank Ballpark on Friday night.

The Yankees and Renegades were involved in another tight game on Friday with the pitchers taking center stage early on in the night.

Hudson Valley's John Doxakiss started strong for the Renegades and then the bullpen held the Yankees scoreless for a combined seven innings. Staten Island's Blakely Brown threw seven fantastic innings of shutout ball and struck out eight batters in one of his best performances of the season.

It was scoreless ending into the eighth inning when the breakthrough came. With two outs and runners on second and third, Andres Chaparro delivered with a huge two-run double to centerfield that scored Josh Smith and David Metzgar and gave the Yankees a 2-0 lead.

Justin Wilson would close out the game in the ninth inning to notch his third save of the season.

The Yankees now head to Brooklyn for the start of a huge three-game series to finish the regular season. Staten Island will host the Cyclones in game two of the series on Sunday afternoon Sept. 1 at 1 p.m. at Richmond County Bank Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from August 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.