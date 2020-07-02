2020 Minor League Baseball Season Shelved

Minor League Baseball has announced that the 2020 Minor League Baseball season has been shelved, due to the impacts of COVID-19, therefore, Major League Baseball will not be sending players to Minor League affiliates this summer. As a result, there will not be a 2020 Minor League Baseball season, including the Staten Island Yankees and the New York-Penn League.

"These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we've had a summer without Minor League Baseball played," said Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O'Conner. "While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment."

"We're thankful an official announcement has been made clarifying the Staten Island Yankees - and all MiLB - seasons," said Staten Island Yankees President & Operating Partner Will Smith. "Of course we are tremendously disappointed we cannot bring our national pastime to Staten Island this summer. We look forward to the day our team, fans, partners and staff can return to Richmond County Bank Ballpark at St. George and provide our community with much needed relief from daily life."

Individual ticket purchases for the 2020 season will be credited toward the 2021 season. Season ticket, mini-plan holders, and groups will have their tickets credited for 2021 as well with a bonus credit added to their accounts. These credits will happen automatically and nothing needs to be done to have these credits applied to your account in 2021. For all ticket related inquiries, please email [emailÂ protected].

We will miss baseball at Richmond County Bank Ballpark at St. George this summer and everything that makes the ballpark experience great. But more than anything, we'll simply miss our fans the most. We want to thank everyone for their support and patience during this time period. We hope everyone and their loved ones are healthy and staying safe.

