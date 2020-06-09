2020 Season Update

We hope everyone and their loved ones are doing well and staying safe during the current pandemic. Due to the COVID-19 precautions, the Governor's guidelines for reopening, and the fact that MLB has not yet announced when or under what conditions it will supply minor league players to our club,

Due to the COVID-19 precautions, the Governor's guidelines for reopening, and the fact that MLB has not yet announced when or under what conditions it will supply minor league players to our club, the Staten Island Yankees Opening Day is delayed until further notice. As soon as we receive clarification from MLB and MiLB about the 2020 season we will share additional information.

Please stay tuned to our website, siyanks.com, for information and further updates on the 2020 season. At this time, Richmond County Bank Ballpark at St. George will remain closed to the public. However, our online merchandise store is open at siyanks.milbstore.com and orders are continually being shipped.

We appreciate everyone's patience during these uncertain times.

