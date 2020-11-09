Staten Island Yankees Issue Statement on New York Yankees Departure

STATEN ISLAND - For 22 years the Staten Island Yankees have developed talent for the New York Yankees and provided affordable family entertainment for our Staten Island fans. On Saturday the Staten Island Yankees learned that the team will not be offered a New York Yankees minor league affiliation moving forward. It appears that our fans will be unable to see future Yankees stars play in our Borough.

Major League Baseball is making sweeping changes to the player development structure of professional baseball. Fewer teams will exist in the new system. We hoped to be a part of this new system, but the New York Yankees chose to align with the Hudson Valley Renegades located in Fishkill, NY to host their Class "A" Advanced team.

The Staten Island Yankees made every effort to accommodate MLB and New York Yankees requirements, including securing a commitment from New York City for ballpark upgrades. However, MLB and the Yankees chose not to engage in any discussions with us. We were unaware of the final decision and learned about it by reading the statement on Yankees social media.

2020 continues to be a difficult year for our community. The Staten Island Yankees and its employees have felt the effects. While our season at Richmond County Bank Ballpark at St. George was cancelled due to the pandemic, we looked ahead to a brighter future.

After careful consideration of locations in New York City, our ballpark was approved by the New York Yankees and built in St. George, Staten Island by the City of New York. It was planned and agreed-to in 1999 for the express purpose of hosting New York Yankees professional Minor League Baseball. We are shocked at the developments from this past weekend, and we believe what has happened to our organization is unacceptable.

The Staten Island Yankees will evaluate all of its alternatives and make choices based on what is best for the community.

