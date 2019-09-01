Doubledays Best Muckdogs, 3-1

An outstanding effort on the mound from a familiar face put the Doubledays (30-45) over the Muckdogs (40-35), 3-1, in their last road game of the 2019 season.

Pedro Gonzalez - in his first start for the Doubledays since getting demoted to the Gulf Coast League on July 10 - was nearly perfect in his five innings of work. The owner of a 15.75 ERA New York-Penn League ERA over four starts, Gonzalez showcased just how far some fine tuning in the GCL will go as he held the Muckdogs hitless while striking out six batters in the process.

Muckdogs starter Jackson Rose was nearly as effective as Gonzalez as he went 4.2 strong innings with five punchouts. The only difference, however, was a solo run in the second inning that gave the Doubledays a lead they would not give up. Wilmer Perez pulled a low and outside pitch to left field for a double to lead off the inning and, after a fly out by Ricardo Mendez, was brought home on another two bagger from Jose Sanchez.

That run was all that he would allow as Rose sat down the next two batters on five pitchers and then retired the side in the third. He recorded the first two outs of the fifth inning before giving up a single by Landerson Pena and getting pulled in favor of Josh Simpson, who got Cody Wilson out on strikes to end the inning.

Simpson ran into trouble in the sixth as Jake Randa led off the inning with a double and J.T. Arruda worked a walk. Then, what appeared to be a standard single from Wilmer Perez turned into a costly error for the Muckdogs as a throwing error brought in a run. With Arruda now on third base, Ricardo Mendez brought in the Doubledays third run of the game on a sacrifice fly.

Jordan Bocko took over pitching duties in the sixth and, despite allowing a run, served as the bridge between Gonzalez and Fausto Segura. Segura went six-up six-down to end the game while collecting three strikeouts in the process.

The Doubledays will be back in action Monday against the Muckdogs for their season finale at 1 PM. Listen in on the action on fingerlakes1.com, milb.streamguys1.com, or the TuneIn app.

