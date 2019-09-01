Spikes Thrill Big Crowd with 11-1 Win over Crosscutters in 2019 Home Finale

September 1, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - State College Spikes News Release





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - A crowd of 5,595 fans, the second largest of the season, saw the State College Spikes surge to an 11-1 victory over the Williamsport Crosscutters on Sunday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park in the Spikes' final home game of the 2019 season.

The Spikes (39-36) jumped out in front early on a two-run homer for Terry Fuller, his fourth of the year, in the first inning, and didn't look back from there. Stanley Espinal's two-run double in the fourth plated two more runs, and Brylie Ware's sacrifice fly in the fifth made it 5-0.

Williamsport (32-43) scored its lone run when Corbin Williams doubled home Mitchell Edwards in the fifth before State College unleashed a six-run barrage in the eighth inning.

Bases-loaded walks for Ware and Luis Flores joined a David Vinsky single, an RBI groundout for Spikes co-MVP Pedro Pages, and Matt Duce's single to plate the runs that turned the game into a rout.

Vinsky and Espinal each collected three hits, with Espinal producing two doubles while Pages's 23-game on-base streak came to a close despite his run batted in.

The large crowd was joined by 100 dogs in attendance for the fourth and final Bark in the Park Night of the season, presented by Metzger Animal Hospital, NEWSRADIO 1390 WRSC and the Centre Daily Times. In addition, the Spikes' Bark in the Park Jersey Auction concluded, and the auction proceeds, along with donations from Metzger Animal Hospital, raised a total of $5,000 for five local animal rescues - $1,000 each for Hope's Dream Rescue, Centre County PAWS, Happy Valley Animals in Need, Beagle 911 and Pets Come First.

State College starter Adrian Mardueno allowed one run on four hits and four walks over 4 1/3 innings, striking out three batters along the way. Hector Villalobos (4-1) then tossed 2 2/3 shutout innings to earn the win, giving up three hits and two walks while striking out three batters in the process.

2019 Spikes Pitcher of the Year Jack Ralston then finished the game with two scoreless innings after getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth. Ralston allowed one hit and two walks as he lowered his season-ending ERA to 1.07.

Williamsport starter Junior Tejada (2-2) took the loss after yielding the Spikes' first four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four batters.

The Spikes will now complete their 2019 season on Monday afternoon in a 1:05 p.m. Labor Day matchup against the Crosscutters at BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport. State College is scheduled to send right-hander Junior Gonzalez (3-6) to the hill against Williamsport right-hander Leonel Aponte (3-1).

Fans can also look forward to plan their 2020 season with Spikes Season Seat Memberships. Season Seat Members enjoy numerous benefits, including early entry into the ballpark for every game, giving them the first opportunity at many of the Spikes' fantastic giveaways.

Season Seat Memberships are available as either one-year or three-year terms, with a $100 deposit per seat. However, those purchasing a three-year membership do not have to pay for all three years at once. Customized payment plans are also available by speaking with a Spikes ticket representative.

In addition, fans committing to Season Seat Memberships before Friday, October 25, will be entered in a drawing which could give them their 2020 season seats for free. Fans purchasing one-year memberships will receive one entry per account, while fans committing to three-year memberships will receive three entries per account.

Season Seat Memberships also give Spikes fans a membership in the Extra Innings Club, which grants access to a wide array of exclusive events at the ballpark throughout the year.

To purchase a Season Seat Membership and enjoy amenities that last all year long, call a Spikes ticket representative at (814) 272-1711.

Catch all of the action on Monday via the Spikes Radio Network, presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics, at 12:50 p.m. with Spikes Live, presented by Mount Nittany Health, on the air from BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. The Spikes' radio broadcast can also be heard worldwide through the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com, provided by the club's flagship radio home, NEWSRADIO 1390 WRSC, as well as the TuneIn Radio app.

New York-Penn League Stories from September 1, 2019

