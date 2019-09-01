Cutters Lose Last Away Game of 2019

State College, Penn. - The Crosscutters lost their last road game of the season in an 11-1 decision at the State College Spikes on Sunday evening. Williamsport (32-43) was only trailing 5-1 in the eighth inning and had stranded 14 runners on base including leaving them loaded in the seventh and eighth but then the Spikes put the game away with six runs in the bottom of the eighth.

Mitch Edwards was 2-for-4 with a double and the team's lone run. His first career extra-base hit was a shot off the top of the 18.5-foot wall in right that would have been a home run at many other ballparks.

Johan Rojas banged out his league-leading sixth triple of the season and went 2-for-5. Corbin Williams added an RBI double.

Terry Fuller homered for the Spikes in the first and State College (39-36) pushed across four runs in the first three innings against Cutters starter Junior Tejada (L, 2-2).

The Crosscutters lost by 10 runs for just the second time this year and allowed a season-high 11 runs for a second time this season.

RHP Leonel Aponte starts for the Cutters in the season finale at 1:05 p.m. at BB&T Ballpark on Fan Appreciation Day in the last game of the season.

WIL 1 8 0 (14)

SC 11 11 0 (8)

W - Hector Villalobos (3-2)

L - Junior Tejada (2-2)

HR - Terry Fuller (4)

Crosscutters Record: 32-43

Next Game: Sunday, September 1 at 6:05 p.m. at State College Spikes

Next Home Game/Promotion: Monday, September 2 at 1:05 p.m. vs. State College Spikes /

Fan Appreciation Day, Prizes Every Inning

