Comeback Clones Win Thriller, Top Yankes 5-4

STATEN ISLAND, NY - The Brooklyn Cyclones, the Short Season affiliate of the New York Mets, rallied for two runs in the top of the ninth to stun the Staten Island Yankees en route to a 5-4 come-from-behind victory Sunday afternoon at Richmond County Bank Ballpark.

W: Hejka (2-0)

L: Loseke (3-1)

SV: Leon (4)

BIG MOMENTS

Trailing 4-3 into the ninth, Jake Mangum's RBI single to left field tied the game against Staten Island's Barrett Loseke. Later in the frame, Antoine Duplantis scored on a throwing error from catcher Carlos Narvaez to give Brooklyn a 5-4 lead.

Staten Island erased an early 1-0 lead, scoring four consecutive runs, including a two-run single for Andres Chaparro in the first inning.

Jared Biddy and Josh Hejka tossed a combined three innings of scoreless relief to keep the Cyclones in the game. Nelson Leon earned the save in the ninth, striking out two.

KEY CYCLONES CONTRIBUTORS

Antoine Duplantis: 3-5, 2 R

Jake Ortega: 2-4, 2B, RBI, R

Jake Mangum: 1-5, RBI

Jared Biddy: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 K

Nelson Leon: SV, 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 K

NEWS & NOTES

With the victory, a Cyclones victory Monday in the regular season finale guarantees a playoff appearance.

Brooklyn has not made the New York Penn League playoffs since 2012. Brooklyn won its first season series against the Staten Island since 2014.

Robinson Cano is scheduled to rejoin the Cyclones for a rehab game Monday against Staten Island.

Wilmer Reyes snapped his 10-game hitting streak. He becomes the eighth player in Brooklyn history to record a pair of 10-game hitting streaks in one season.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones vs. Staten Island Yankees

MCU Park - Coney Island, NY

Probables: RHP Frank Valentino (1-4, 3.99) vs. RHP Alex Mejias (2-0, 3.60)

