Aberdeen Walks off Series Finale with Brooklyn
August 30, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Aberdeen IronBirds News Release
Aberdeen, M.D. - It was only fitting that Aberdeen and Broooklyn exchanged blows in the series finale. In the 9th down one, Jaylen Ferguson's solo homer tied the game. Andrew Daschbach would later walk it off in a 5-4 victory. Aberdeen and Hudson Valley are now tied for the lead in the Division, and the final series of the year acts as the McNamara Division Championship.
W: Kade Strowd
L: Matt Mullenbach
LEADS CHANGE:
1st inning: Aberdeen struck first. Kyle Stowers hammered a two run homer and made it 2-0.
3rd inning: Brooklyn answered. Brett Baty hit a bases clearing double with the bases loaded in his first NYPL game and it became 3-2 Cyclones.
4th inning: Clay Fisher hit a bomb. He tied the game on his third homer of the year
5th inning: Brooklyn came back with three straight hits and retook the lead. It was 4-3.
9th inning: Down one, Ferguson tied it as the leadoff hitter. Then Mason Janvrin and Kyle Stowers singled. Andrew Daschbach stepped in, and drove in the game winning run.
KEY IRONBIRD CONTRIBUTORS:
Jaylen Ferguson: 3-for-5, HR
Kyle Stowers: 2-for-5, 2 RBI
Ian Evans: 2-for-4
NEWS AND NOTES
Aberdeen ends the season series with Brooklyn by taking six of the eleven games they played.
Jaylen Ferguson had his third straight game with a homer. He became the fourth IronBird to homer in three straight games, and the second this season.
With 3 games to go, the IronBirds are playing for a McNamara Division Championship in Fishkill.
UP NEXT
IronBirds at Hudson Valley Renegades, 5:05 on Saturday, August 31st
Dutchess Stadium - Fishkill, N.Y.
