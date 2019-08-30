Cutters Release 2020 Schedule
August 30, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release
The Williamsport Crosscutters, Class A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, have announced the schedule for their 2020 season which begins June 18 when they host the rival State College Spikes.
The 76-game schedule will include 38 home games against ten different New York-Penn League opponents at BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.
Teams visiting Williamsport in 2020 include; State College Spikes (St. Louis Cardinals) on June 19-20, July 31, August 1-2 & September 5, West Virginia Black Bears (Pittsburgh Pirates) June 21-23, Staten Island Yankees (N.Y. Yankees) July 1-3, Brooklyn Cyclones (N.Y. Mets) July 7-9, Connecticut Tigers (Detroit Tigers) 13-16, Aberdeen IronBirds (Baltimore Orioles) July 17-19, Tri-City ValleyCats (Houston Astros) July 25-27, Mahoning Valley Scrappers (Cleveland Indians) August 8-10, Lowell Spinners (Boston Red Sox) August 14-16, and the Auburn Doubledays (Washington Nationals) August 25-27.
Game times remain the same as in previous seasons with all Monday-Saturday home contests starting at 7:05pm and Sunday home games starting at 5:05pm. Nineteen of the home games are scheduled on weekends (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)
Information on 2020 MVP Club ticket plans, groups and corporate partnerships are available by calling (570) 326-3389.
The full 2020 Williamsport Crosscutters schedule can be found online at www.crosscutters.com.
