Cutters Release 2020 Schedule

August 30, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release





The Williamsport Crosscutters, Class A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, have announced the schedule for their 2020 season which begins June 18 when they host the rival State College Spikes.

The 76-game schedule will include 38 home games against ten different New York-Penn League opponents at BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Teams visiting Williamsport in 2020 include; State College Spikes (St. Louis Cardinals) on June 19-20, July 31, August 1-2 & September 5, West Virginia Black Bears (Pittsburgh Pirates) June 21-23, Staten Island Yankees (N.Y. Yankees) July 1-3, Brooklyn Cyclones (N.Y. Mets) July 7-9, Connecticut Tigers (Detroit Tigers) 13-16, Aberdeen IronBirds (Baltimore Orioles) July 17-19, Tri-City ValleyCats (Houston Astros) July 25-27, Mahoning Valley Scrappers (Cleveland Indians) August 8-10, Lowell Spinners (Boston Red Sox) August 14-16, and the Auburn Doubledays (Washington Nationals) August 25-27.

Game times remain the same as in previous seasons with all Monday-Saturday home contests starting at 7:05pm and Sunday home games starting at 5:05pm. Nineteen of the home games are scheduled on weekends (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Information on 2020 MVP Club ticket plans, groups and corporate partnerships are available by calling (570) 326-3389.

The full 2020 Williamsport Crosscutters schedule can be found online at www.crosscutters.com.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from August 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.