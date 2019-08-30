Spinners Announce 2020 Schedule

Lowell, MA - The Lowell Spinners, proud affiliate of the 2018 World Champion Boston Red Sox and 2019 Stedler Division Champions, officially announced their schedule for the 2020 season today.

The Spinners will begin their division title defense with their home (and season) opener at on Thursday, June 18 with a three-game series against the Connecticut Tigers, affiliate of the Detroit Tigers - their second consecutive season opener against the Stedler Division foes.

Tentative tart times for weekday games will be at 7:05 p.m. and weekend dates are tentatively set for 5:05 p.m.

The Staten Island Yankees, affiliate of the New York Yankees, make their only visit to Lowell in a three-game set from June 24-26.

The Spinners' staff is currently planning the 2020 promotional calendar. Our full list of promotions will be released in the coming weeks.

There will not be a home game on Independence Day, Saturday, July 4, but the annual City of Lowell fireworks will still happen that evening at the ballpark.

The 2019 Stedler Division Champion Lowell Spinners will begin to offer Season Ticket Packages, Mini-Plans, Group Outings, and Single-Game tickets for the 2020 season in early October.

For more information, please visit: http://www.milb.com/lowell or call (978) 805-5124 for more information.

