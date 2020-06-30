Lowell Spinners Statement Regarding 2020 Season

LOWELL, MA: On the heels of Major League Baseball's announcement to suspend the Professional Baseball Agreement with Minor League Baseball, MLB has elected not to send players to its affiliated minor-league teams. As such, there will be no professional affiliated Minor League Baseball in the calendar year 2020. Therefore, the Lowell Spinners, proud affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, like all other Minor League affiliates, are officially on hiatus for 2020.

Though we are disappointed by MLB's decision, the Spinners remain committed to continuing to work with the City of Lowell , Middlesex County, and Commonwealth of Massachusetts authorities to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of all citizens during this unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

In compliance with protocols determined by state and local health authorities, the Spinners look forward to developing opportunities to bring joy and excitement to LeLacheur Park at the appropriate time later this year.

We look forward to delivering our unique version of "Spinnertainment," affordable, family-friendly entertainment, to people throughout the Greater Merrimack Valley in 2021.

All ticket deposits and purchases for the 2020 season will be credited towards the 2021 campaign. To sweeten the deal, the Spinners will give each purchaser an additional 10% in ticket value. For example, if $200 in tickets were purchased for the 2020 season, the purchaser will receive $220 in ticket credits for 2021. In order to serve fans with corresponding transactions, all ticket related inquiries will be handled via email at [email protected]

The Lowell Spinners are the proud affiliate of the 9-time World Champion Boston Red Sox and play in award-winning Edward A. LeLacheur Park along the banks of the Merrimack River in downtown Lowell, MA.

