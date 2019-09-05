Davis' Walk-Off Home Run Lifts Spinners to Win

Lowell, MA - Going into the bottom of the ninth inning, the score was tied at one run apiece. That is until Joe Davis stepped up to the plate. Davis took a 1-2 fastball right down the plate and launched it over wall in left-center field, giving his guys a 2-1 walk-off win over the Batavia Muckdogs, affiliate of the Miami Marlins, in game two of the New York-Penn League Semi-Final Series.

With the walk-off win, the Lowell Spinners, proud affiliate of the 2018 World Champion Boston Red Sox and 2019 Stedler Division Champions, tie the series at one game apiece.

The Muckdogs got on the board first when Dalvy Rosario scored Nasim Nunez from third base on an RBI groundout too Spinners' shortstop Matthew Lugo. In the bottom of the fourth inning, however, Lowell tied it up on a home run by Roldani Baldwin that went over the left field wall.

Jay Groome got the start for the Spinners - his second since arriving in Lowell from the Gulf Coast League Red Sox. He went three innings, allowing one run on two hits. He also struck out three and walked one.

Yusniel Padron-Artilles was the first (and only) arm out of the bullpen and he spun an absolute gem. Padron-Artilles went six extremely strong innings, allowing one hit and striking out a career-high 14 batters.

That tally of 14 also included a stretch where he struck out 12 in a row in the first four innings that he pitched - both a major league and minor league record.

The Spinners and Muckdogs are back in action on Friday night for the rubber match in the three-game semi-finals series. The winner moves on to the finals, the loser goes home. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

