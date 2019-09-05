Playoff Baseball in Brooklyn Tonight

September 5, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release





Game Two of the NYPL Semi-Finals is tonight at MCU Park. Brooklyn dropped game one last night, setting the stage for a do-or-die matchup this evening on Coney Island.

All tickets are just $5. Regular service fees will apply to all internet and phone orders ($2 per ticket) but there will be no fees for tickets purchased at the MCU Park Box Office.

Tickets for any unplayed games purchased over the phone or online will be refunded automatically. Service charges will not be refunded. Tickets purchased in person at the MCU Park Box Office will need to be returned to the MCU Park Box Office no later than Friday, October 11th.

AMNESTY OFFER: In addition, anyone who has unused tickets from a 2019 Brooklyn Cyclones game will be able to exchange them for a FREE playoff ticket. Just bring the unused ticket to the box office, we will scan it to confirm that the tickets were unused, and you will receive a complimentary ticket to a playoff game of your choosing.

Jed Lowrie to Play for Cyclones Tonight

Jed Lowrie, a 2018 Major League All-Star, will continue his Major League Rehab Assignment with the Cyclones this evening as he continues his recovery from a variety of injuries. Lowrie will bat 2nd and play second base for the Cyclones this evening.

