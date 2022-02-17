Yauheni Aksiantsiuk Reassigned to Texas

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that Dallas has recalled forward Yauheni Aksiantsiuk from the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads and reassigned him to Texas.

Aksiantsiuk, 20, has a -4 rating in three appearances for Texas this season, all during his first call-up in early December. He is currently second on the Steelheads with 16 goals and third with 29 points (16-13)). The rookie forward has also scored four power play goals and has a +6 rating in 28 games, and recorded his first professional hat trick Nov. 26 in a 3-2 overtime win against the Allen Americans.

The 5-foot-7, 170-pound native of Brest, Belarus was selected by Dallas in the sixth round (#162 overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

