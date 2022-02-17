Henderson Falls to Colorado, 6-3

February 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights were defeated by the Colorado Eagles, 6-3, at Budweiser Event Center on Feb. 16.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The game opened with a goal from Colorado center Jean-Luc Foudy. Gage Quinney countered with a shot fed to him from Alan Quine to tie up the contest. After a scoreless second period, Paul Cotter scored a goal for the Silver Knights, earning their first lead of the night. Mikhail Maltsev tied the contest up for the second time with a powerplay goal midway into the third. A goal from Ryan Wagner regained the lead for Colorado. Quine quickly responded with his first HSK goal, once again tying the contest. Kiefer Sherwood earned the fourth for the Eagles with a deflection goal. Andreas Englund and Sherwood both capitalized on empty net opportunities to earn the fifth and sixth goals for Colorado. The Eagles won the matchup, 6-3.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Henderson Silver Knights travel to Tucson Arena to take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. PT and Jan. 20. At 3 p.m. PT. Watch the matchup on AHLtv and listen in on 1230 The Game.

