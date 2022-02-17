Amerks Partner with American Red Cross to Host Community Blood Drive at Blue Cross Arena February 24

February 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans and American Red Cross are partnering to host a community Blood Drive on Thursday, Feb. 24 from noon to 5 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.

"We're excited for the opportunity to once again partner with the American Red Cross and bring this event to The Blue Cross Arena," said Amerks Vice President of Business Operations Rob Minter. "We're still navigating through challenging times within our communities and we as an organization are eager to do our part in providing aid and support to those who need it most."

All donors will receive two (2) complimentary ticket vouchers valid for any remaining 2021-22 Amerks regular-season home game at The Blue Cross Arena as well as a $10 Amazon gift card by mail, courtesy of the American Red Cross.

Community blood drives allow the American Red Cross to continue meeting immediate patient needs. Eligible donors are encouraged to keep scheduled blood donation appointments and make new blood donation appointments for the weeks ahead to ensure a stable supply.

Prospective donors can schedule an appointment online by visiting www.redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Individuals can also register via the Blood Donor app.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.