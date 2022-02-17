Reign Deal Adam Johnson to Lehigh Valley
February 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, announced a trade with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms today, sending forward Adam Johnson to the Phantoms in exchange for future considerations.
Johnson, 27, has appeared in 28 games with Ontario this season, earning six points with a goal and five assists. The Hibbing, Minn. native first joined the Reign during the 2020-21 campaign, scoring 11 points (6-5=11) in 14 contests.
Ontario returns to action on Saturday in San Diego for a 7 p.m. game against the Gulls at Pechanga Arena. On Sunday the Reign will host San Diego at Toyota Arena for Olympics Night at 3 p.m. Fans in attendance age 12-and-under will receive an Ontario USA Youth Jersey giveaway.
Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.
