Reign Deal Adam Johnson to Lehigh Valley

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, announced a trade with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms today, sending forward Adam Johnson to the Phantoms in exchange for future considerations.

Johnson, 27, has appeared in 28 games with Ontario this season, earning six points with a goal and five assists. The Hibbing, Minn. native first joined the Reign during the 2020-21 campaign, scoring 11 points (6-5=11) in 14 contests.

