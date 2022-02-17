Griffins Ready for Hockey Without Barriers, Sensory Friendly Game

Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 vs. Bakersfield Condors

Presented by Lewis Tree Service

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Every Friday, enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., while supplies last. The $2 promotions will be served at stand one in the lobby, the stand next to section A on the concourse, and at the Hops & Vines stand located next to section 120.

Free Ride Friday on The Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 vs. Bakersfield Condors

Hockey Without Barriers/Sensory Friendly Game presented by Adventure Credit Union

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

Tomas Tatar Bobblehead Giveaway: The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a Tomas Tatar Champion Series bobblehead courtesy of Adventure Credit Union.

Sensory Friendly Game: This game will feature decreased stimulation for those who are sensitive to loud noises and strobing lights. There will also be sensory rooms available away from the action, which includes seating and activities away from the crowd noise. Click here to see all of the sensory friendly amenities available throughout the game.

Mental Health Awareness Night: The Griffins will host their first-ever Mental Health Awareness Night and become the first AHL franchise to participate in the Hockey Talks campaign. Join the Griffins for this one-of-a-kind opportunity to show support of positive change around mental health concerns and raise awareness for the mental health community in West Michigan. The Griffins will wear a Hockey Talks sticker on their helmets, similar to those worn by NHL clubs across the continent. Click here for more information about the night and to purchase tickets.

WXSP-TV: WXSP is the exclusive live in-market television partner for the Griffins, televising this game and nine others this season. A sister station to WOOD TV8 and WOTV, WXSP can be found on all local cable systems as well as a series of low-power channels across the region, including in Grand Rapids (WOLP channel 27), Holland (WOHO ch. 33), Muskegon (WOMS ch. 29), Kalamazoo (WOKZ ch. 50) and Battle Creek (WOBC ch. 14).

Buddy's Pizza Friends & Family 4-Packs: Available for all Saturday games, each pack includes four tickets, one four square cheese pizza at Buddy's Pizza, and $20 in concession cash for a great low price. Visit griffinshockey.comf4p or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2. Continuing this season, fans may use their concession cash to purchase healthy choice menu options at the stand located outside of section 126, including low-fat yogurt, apples, oranges, granola bars and smoothies.

