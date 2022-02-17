Roadrunners Host Kids Weekend Saturday and Sunday

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes, will host Kids Weekend to open their four-game home stand Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. when they host the Henderson Silver Knights.

Saturday, February 19 at 7 p.m.

-First 1,500 Kids Will Receive Roadrunners Kachina Youth Jerseys from the DentalPros.

-Family Packs include four tickets and $20 in Concessions Vouchers at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Family.

-$20: Fan Zone Tickets and T-Shirt for Students at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Deal

Sunday, February 20 at 4 p.m.

-Kids Under 12 admitted free at arena Box Office with paying adult.

Offer Valid at Arena Box Office on Sunday Only.

-$6 Kids Meals will be available at Concessions Stands.

-Half Priced Tickets starting at $10 for Active Military, Veterans and Students at Arena Box Office.

Roadrunners Give Back

Roadrunners Give Back, a branch of the Arizona Coyotes Foundation, will be selling team a limited supply signed Youth Jerseys for $50.

Save The Dates

The home stand continues Saturday, February 26 and Sunday, February 27 for Roadrunners Fight Cancer Weekend. The team will be wearing Hot Pink Roadrunners jerseys in the fight against cancer with the sweaters being auctioned off live right off of the player's backs after the game on Sunday for Banner Health University of Arizona Cancer Center.

About the Roadrunners

In their sixth season owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes as their AHL affiliate, the Roadrunners have welcomed over 500,000 fans to cheer them on at Tucson Convention Center since 2016. As proud members of the Southern Arizona community, the Roadrunners and Roadrunners Give Back, a branch of the Arizona Coyotes Foundation, take pride in supporting all community organizations with donations, volunteerism and public appearances by: Executives, Coaches, Players and the team's Mascot Dusty. On the ice, the Roadrunners have secured Pacific Division Championships in two of their first four seasons. 44 players since 2016 have dressed in games for both the Roadrunners and Coyotes.

