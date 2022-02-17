Sushko to Flyers, Adam Johnson Acquired

February 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced the following transactions:

-- Forward Maksim Sushko has been recalled by the Philadelphia Flyers

-- Forward Jackson Cates has been returned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms from the Flyers

-- Defenseman Mason Millman has been reassigned to the Reading Royals of the ECHL by the Philadelphia Flyers

-- Forward Adam Johnson has been acquired by the Phantoms in a trade with the Ontario (Cal.) Reign in exchange for future considerations

Sushko, 23, is a lefty shooting right wing from Drogichin, Belarus. The Flyers' Round 4 selection in 2017 has scored 6-5-11 in 38 games with the Phantoms this season. Sushko played two games with the Flyers last year becoming just the eighth Belarussian born player in NHL history. This is his first NHL recall this season. The product of the Owen Sound Attack in the OHL has scored 17-15-36 with the Phantoms over three seasons encompassing 100 career games. He only played nine games with Lehigh Valley last season due to injury. Sushko becomes the 12th Phantoms player this year to receive a recall to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Cates, 24, was a free agent signee out of Minnesota-Duluth. He has played in 11 games with the Flyers this season scoring one goal while also playing in 29 games with the Phantoms this year scoring 2-8-10. The lefty shooting center from Stillwater, Minn. most recently played for the Flyers in Tuesday's game at Pittsburgh.

Millman, 20, was a Round 4 pick of the Flyers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft out of the Saginaw Spirit of the OHL. The 6'1" defenseman from London, Ont. has played in 12 games with the Phantoms recording one assist while also playing in eight games with the Reading Royals scoring 3-5-8.

Johnson, 27, joins the Phantoms from the Ontario (Cal.) Reign of the AHL where has scored one goal with five assists in 28 games for the affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings. The Minnesota-Duluth product is in his fifth year of pro hockey, the first three of which were with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins where he posted three straight seasons with 10+ goals including a career best 18 goals and 43 points in 2018-19. Johnson played a combined 175 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton scoring 39 goals with 69 assists for 108 points.

The 6'0" lefty shooty forward from Grand Rapids, Minn. also has played in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins scoring one goal with three assists. He has 227 career games in the AHL scoring 46-79-125. Johnson will wear number 47 with the Phantoms.

The Phantoms return to action with a pair of games this weekend taking on first-place teams back-to-back. Lehigh Valley hosts the Utica Comets on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. on Hockey is For Everyone Night. And then the Phantoms welcome the Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. on meLVin's Big Birthday Bash.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.