Canucks Pick up Fifth Consecutive Win with Road Victory over Bakersfield

February 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Bakersfield, CA -- The Abbotsford Canucks extended their franchise record winning streak to five games with a 5-2 victory over the Bakersfield Condors Wednesday night at Mechanics Bank Arena.

Sheldon Dries scored his team-leading 23rd and 24th goals in the victory, in the process moving into sole possession of first in the AHL goal-scoring race. Teammate Sheldon Rempal also picked up a pair of powerplay goals in the victory, with Abby scoring four of its five goals on the man-advantage and finishing the night 4-for-6.

Spencer Martin stopped 27 of 29 Bakersfield shots to pick up his fourth consecutive victory between the pipes. The win improves Martin's record to 9-1-2.

Canucks defenceman and Reigning AHL Player of the Week Jack Rathbone exited the game on a stretcher midway through the third period after taking a hit to the boards from Condors forward Colton Sceviour.

Abbotsford scored the game's opening goal midway through the first period, when Rathbone connected with Dries on a bullet of a stretch pass midway through the first before Dries wired a wrist shot past Skinner's blocker.

With Bakersfield winger Seth Griffith taking a hooking penalty late in the first frame, Abbotsford opened the second period on the man-advantage. The Canucks wasted no time, as just 16 seconds in Nic Petan sauced a pass to Rempal who scored a backhander past Skinner to stretch Abby's lead to 2-0.

The Condors would net their first of the game midway through the second as Brad Malone capitalized on the powerplay to cut the Abby lead in half.

The Canucks put their foot back on the gas into the third period, picking up seven of the first nine shots while looking to regain the two-goal lead. Following Rathbone's exit from the game, Rempal scored his second on the powerplay with 9:41 remaining to extend the Abby lead to 3-1.

After Bakersfield's Devin Brosseau brought the game back to within one goal, Dries would tip a Rempal shot with just over five minutes remaining to add insurance to the Canucks lead. Nic Petan would then add an empty netter in the final minute to close out the Canucks fifth consecutive win.

NOTABLES

The win was Abbotsford's first over the Bakersfield Condors in franchise history, as their all-time record moves to 1-3-1-0.

Among active Canucks skaters, Sheldon Rempal leads the Canucks in points against the Condors this season with seven (3-4-7).

After picking up two more assists, Rathbone now leads Canucks defenders with 21 points (5-16-21) through 19 games this season.

Abbotsford now boasts two top-10 goal scorers in the AHL, with Sheldon Dries' 24 tallies (1st) and Sheldon Rempal's 20 (7th).

Canucks defenceman Madison Bowey notched three assists in the victory, and has now amassed six points (2-4-6) over his last four games.

UP NEXT

The Abbotsford Canucks continue their three-game road trip with a pair of games against the Colorado Eagles Saturday (6:05pm) and Sunday (2:05pm) at the Budweiser Events Center.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.