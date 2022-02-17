Colorado Uses Explosive Third Period to Top Silver Knights, 6-3

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado scored a season-high five goals in the third period to rally back from a 2-1 deficit and defeat the Henderson Silver Knights, 6-3 on Wednesday. Eagles forward Kiefer Sherwood led the way with two goals and an assist, while defenseman Andreas Englund notched a 'Gordie Howe Hat Trick' with a goal, an assist and a fight. Goaltender Hunter Miska earned the win in net, making 28 saves on 31 shots.

Colorado would jump out of the gates quickly, as an early 2-on-1 rush would set up forward Jean Luc Foudy to light the lamp with a wrister from the left-wing circle to give the Eagles a 1-0 edge just 1:35 into the contest.

Henderson would level the score midway through the first period when a Colorado turnover in the right-wing circle allowed Silver Knights forward Gage Quinney to smash a one-timer into the back of the net to tie the game at 1-1 at the 9:50 mark.

With the game still tied at 1-1 as the puck dropped on the second period, each team would earn one power play in the middle frame, but neither would be able to take advantage. The period would be punctuated by a fight between Englund and Henderson blueliner Zack Hayes, as the two teams would head to the second intermission with the game still knotted up at 1-1.

Things would break loose in the third period, as a wrister from the slot from Silver Knights forward Paul Cotter would give Henderson a 2-1 advantage at the 5:27 mark.

The Eagles would strike back on a power play when forward Mikhail Maltsev stuffed home a rebound from the top of the crease to square the score at 2-2 with 11:43 left to play in the contest.

Colorado would then jump back in the driver's seat when forward Ryan Wagner wrapped behind the net and fed a shot past Silver Knights goalie Jiri Patera to put the Eagles on top, 3-2 at the 11:55 mark.

The momentum would shift just 28 seconds later when a Colorado turnover in the slot allowed Henderson forward Alan Quine to beat Miska with a wrist shot and tie the contest at 3-3.

The Eagles would answer right back, as Sherwood muscled his way to the top of the crease and fed a rebound into the back of the net with 5:10 remaining in regulation to give Colorado a 4-3 lead.

The Silver Knights would pull Patera in favor of the extra attacker, but it would be Englund and Sherwood who would capitalize, as they each buried an empty-netter in the waning minutes of the contest. Englund's tally not only rounded out his 'Gordie Howe Hat Trick' but was also his first goal in an Eagles sweater.

Colorado outshot Henderson 42-31 in the contest, as the Eagles finished 1-for-4 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Abbotsford Canucks on Saturday, February 19th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events center.

