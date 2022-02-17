Devils Assign Goaltender Daws to Utica
February 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - The New Jersey Devils announced today that they have assigned goaltender, Nico Daws, to the Utica Comets.
Daws, 21, has played 17 games for the Utica Comets this season with a record of 11-3-2. The Devils third round draft pick in 2020 currently holds a 2.44 goals against average with .917 save percentage. In other transaction news, the Devils have recalled Akira Schmid from the Utica Comets.
The Comets are back in action tomorrow night at 7:00 PM before against the Rochester Americans inside the Adirondack Bank Center. Tickets are still available. You can purchase them by going to uticacomets.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2022
- Griffins Ready for Hockey Without Barriers, Sensory Friendly Game - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Devils Assign Goaltender Daws to Utica - Utica Comets
- Belleville Sens Launch Sens Skater and Belly's Clean-Up Crew Activations - Belleville Senators
- Moose Recall Desrosiers - Manitoba Moose
- Bears Weekly #19: New England Road Trip Ahead - Hershey Bears
- Amerks Partner with American Red Cross to Host Community Blood Drive at Blue Cross Arena February 24 - Rochester Americans
- Black History Month Profile: Jarome Iginla - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Canucks Pick up Fifth Consecutive Win with Road Victory over Bakersfield - Abbotsford Canucks
- Gulls' Success Continues against San Jose - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Fall 5-1 in Penalized Affair - San Jose Barracuda
- Henderson Falls to Colorado, 6-3 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Colorado Uses Explosive Third Period to Top Silver Knights, 6-3 - Colorado Eagles
- Griffins Split Two-Game Series at Texas - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hogs Hot in Milwaukee, Riding Season-Long Four-Game Win Streak - Rockford IceHogs
- Admirals See Four-Game Win Streak Snapped - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.