Devils Assign Goaltender Daws to Utica

February 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The New Jersey Devils announced today that they have assigned goaltender, Nico Daws, to the Utica Comets.

Daws, 21, has played 17 games for the Utica Comets this season with a record of 11-3-2. The Devils third round draft pick in 2020 currently holds a 2.44 goals against average with .917 save percentage. In other transaction news, the Devils have recalled Akira Schmid from the Utica Comets.

The Comets are back in action tomorrow night at 7:00 PM before against the Rochester Americans inside the Adirondack Bank Center. Tickets are still available. You can purchase them by going to uticacomets.com/tickets.

