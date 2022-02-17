Belleville Sens Launch Sens Skater and Belly's Clean-Up Crew Activations

BELLEVILLE, ON -The Belleville Senators are excited to launch a pair of new on-ice activations to get local youngsters into the action on game night at CAA Arena.

The first is the Sens Skater Program, giving the opportunity for a young Belleville Sens fan to do a loop around the rink and wave the Sens logo flag, during pregame festivities. The skater will then stand at centre and wave the flag while the team enters the rink, before skating off prior to the national anthem.

If you know someone who might like to be the Sens Skater for a game, you can visit our Minor Hockey Programs page and fill out a nomination form. One winner will be selected and be given a free ticket to the game, with the opportunity for friends and family to purchase group tickets to come out and watch.

The Senators' other new activation is the Belly's Clean-Up Crew contest, which will see teams of up to eight young players watch the warm-up from the penalty boxes, before hopping on the ice to clean up pucks once both teams are off the ice. Belleville Sens mascot Belly will run a timer and the team with the fastest clean-up time at the end of the season will win a premium ticket package for a future game, along with B-Sens hats for all members.

Applications for Belly's Clean-Up Crew can be also be found on our Minor Hockey Programs page.

